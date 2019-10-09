Coats for Kids Drive in Bowling Green underway

The annual Coats for Kids Drive is underway and you can stop by the Bowling Green Police Department or any other drop off location.

"It's October and the cold weather is finally here. Coats for Kids is ready and the cruiser's out for cram the cruisers. Stop by anytime and drop off coats. Bowling Green Junior Woman's Club is collecting coats across Warren County for all of our county schools and city schools to make sure that all kids have a coat on this winter," said Magen Estep, president of Bowling Green Junior Woman's Club.

The drive started in October and will last until December 31. They will accept all new and used jackets, but they do prefer that the jackets donated have a hood on them to keep kids warm at bus stops.

If you would like a full list of all of the drop-off locations for Coats for Kids, click here.