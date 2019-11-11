Coats for Kids in need of more donations

Cold weather is here and one local organization is making sure no kid in the community has to brave the cold weather without a winter coat.

The Bowling Green Junior Woman's Club is still in need of coats for their coats for kids program.

Officials told 13 News they still need about 400 coats to fulfill the requests from local schools.

Coats for Kids still needs about 400 coats to fulfill the needs from local schools! Anyone with a new or gently used coat can drop one off inside the cruiser outside the Bowling Green Police Department. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/l9dECpVktH — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) November 11, 2019

So far they have had enough donations to provide 100 percent of requested coats to 14 schools, but they still have about six schools left.

"And everyone thinks 'Oh wow, that means their need is going to be fulfilled' but when you think about it, you know, we can clean out this car and that's 40-50 coats, which makes a huge impact, but we still need eight times that to finish up," said Magen Estep, President of the Bowling Green Junior Woman's Club.

Organizers said schools can have requests ranging from 30 to 100 coats, all of various sizes.

"We have sizes from Pre-K at the We Care programs up to high schoolers who are wearing, you know, extra-large or double extra-large jackets and they are also standing out at these bus stops and they are also cold," said Estep. "We want to make sure that we can 100 percent fulfill the need, so sizes of any range and, you know, as far as colors go just neutral."

Coats can be dropped off inside the cruiser parked in front of the Bowling Green Police Department.

Organizers have also provided links on Facebook to coats that can be ordered through Amazon.

For more information visit their Facebook page, click here.