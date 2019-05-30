Coca-Cola considering bringing back coffee-infused Coke

It flopped the first time - but Coca-Cola is betting this time it'll be huge.

The company is thinking about bringing coffee-flavored Coke back to the United States.

In 2006, Coca-Cola Blak was launched and people didn't like it -- the company stopped selling it in 2008.

But a spokesperson says this time will be different thanks to evolving trends and palates.

Coca-Cola Plus Coffee is available in Australia, Spain, Thailand, Poland and other countries, and packs more caffeine than a regular Coke.

It should be available in 25 international markets by the end of the year - the company hasn't committed to bringing the product to the United States yet but is "optimistic."