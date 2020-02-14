Cold But Sunny For Your Valentine's Day

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday February 14, 2020

We woke up to some flurries for our Valentine's Day morning with feel like temperatures in the single digits. Valentines Day (Friday) looks sunny but cold. Readings warm back up this weekend, with both days looking dry. Our next good shot at rain arrives Monday night, with wet weather sticking around through Tuesday into early Wednesday. We're mild for President's Day (Monday) and Tuesday before another shot of chilly air invades.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

VALENTINE'S DAY (FRIDAY): Sunny but Cold

High 33, Low 18, winds N-8

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Warmer

High 50, Low 36, winds S-12

SUNDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Mild

High 53, Low 39, winds SW-6

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams