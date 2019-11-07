Cold Finish to the Week!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Thursday, November 7, 2019

Rain is moving out, and much colder air is moving in! Friday loos frigid, with wind chills as low as the teens in the morning! At least sunshine returns for the end of the week and sticks around for Saturday's Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bowling Green. Another shot of unseasonably cold air arrives early next week. There's even a chance of light rain possibly ending as light snow late Monday. By Tuesday, readings may run as much as 25° below normal with near-record cold daytime highs in the 30s and nighttime temps in the teens!

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Sunny but Unseasonably Cold

High 43, Low 23, winds NE-7

SATURDAY: Sunny, Not as Cold

High 52, Low 335, winds SW-5

SUNDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 60, Low 36, winds SW-9

