Colder Air Returns

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

**FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 6AM THURSDAY FOR MUCH OF SOUTH-CENTRAL KY**

A frontal system will meander over our region through Thursday night, sending more waves of rain our way. Additional rainfall of around 1" is possible before this system moves out Friday morning. With colder air returning Thursday night, the rain may mix with or even briefly change to light snow showers. A new system arrives with rain possibly mixed with snow Saturday before a dry Sunday. Warmer readings return early next week, but so do more rain chances.

Forecast...

THURSDAY: Breezy and Cool, Scattered Showers.

High 47, Low 32 winds NW-11

FRIDAY: Cloudy and Cold, Sprinkles/Flurries Possible.

High 38, Low 30, winds W-11

SATURDAY: Light Rain/Light Snow Showers Possible.

High 43, Low 28, winds SW-6