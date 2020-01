The Caverna Colonels earned their third win of the season after taking down the Russellville Panthers 73-64 on Tuesday night.

The Colonels improve to 3-9 on the year. As for the Panthers, Russellville drops to 4-7.

Next up for Caverna will be a home game against Hart County on Friday, January 10.

Russellville will go just down the road to face Logan County on Friday night as well.