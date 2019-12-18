Colt Jackson signs with the Hilltopper football program

Colt Jackson was the first player to commit to Tyson Helton and his staff in the class of 2020, and now he has signed his letter of intent to be a Hilltopper.

Jackson held a ceremony at South warren high school in front of his family, friends, coaches, and teammates. Jackson has helped the Spartans become a household name in class 5-A including winning the 5-A state championship in 2018.

Colt will be one of nine Hilltoppers set to enroll in January and be available for spring practice. Jackson believes getting to campus early will not only help him on the field and in the weight room, but also in the classroom.