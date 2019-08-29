Columbia Police Department warns of needles left in public

The Columbia Police Department is issuing a warning about needles left in public spaces.

In a Facebook post, CPD said an officer and K9 unit found needles discarded at the roadside park off of Highway 55 South during a training exercise.

The post warns civilians not to try discarding the needles on their own, and to instead contact authorities to take care of them.

The full text of the Facebook post is as follows:

"This afternoon while conducting a training session at the roadside park off of Highway 55 South just outside of Columbia a number of discarded needle syringes were located by K9 Gunner and his handler Officer John Dial.

The Columbia Police department are asking people to always use caution when taking children to a public place, as drug problems increase within the community this is always a possibility to come upon similar findings. Should you or family members find needles or anything similar do not handle objects yourself but contact appropriate authorities to collect and dispose of properly."