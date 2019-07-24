Columbia Police arrest trio on drug and traffic charges

Wed 11:16 PM, Jul 24, 2019

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) -- Columbia Police say on Wednesday evening July 24, they conducted a traffic stop on Fairground Street just before the intersection of Campbellsville Street. The say a brief search of the vehicle led to drug-related charges, as well as execution of an indictment warrant, and various traffic violations.

Brant Lane, 41, of Columbia was charged with a total of four traffic violations including possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in the vehicle.

A passenger Jonathan Richard, 29, of Jamestown, was taken into custody with an active indictment warrant from Russell Springs.

Another passenger, Amber Taylor, 21, of Russell Springs, was found to be in possession of paraphernalia as well as 26 grams of methamphetamine. She was taken into custody charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; a misdemeanor and possession of a controlled substance methamphetamine 1st offense; a felony.

 
