Columbia man charged with shooting juvenile

A Columbia man was arrested Wednesday after police say he shot a juvenile.

Kentucky State Police were called to Gentry Mill Road around 4:49 p.m. where the juvenile had been shot while driving an ATV on the road.

KSP says 45-year-old Jamey Neat pursued the juvenile and fired a gun in the victim,s direction striking him in the back and the leg.

The victim was taken to T.J. Sampson Hospital where he was treated and released.

Neat was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment 1st degree and assault 2nd degree.