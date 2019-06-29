Commissioner Joe Denning honored for 50 years of service to Bowling Green

June of this year marks half a century since Joe Denning was sworn in as a Bowling Green Police officer, becoming the first african american to serve in the city.

"He always meets a friend, he's just very outgoing, very friendly," said Bill Waltrip, former Bowling Green Police Chief. "Joe and I met when I came on the Bowling Green Police Department."

"Joe to me is the ultimate public servant," said City Commissioner Slim Nash.

Over the last five decades, Denning has served as a police officer, state trooper, mayor, city commissioner, and beyond.

"When I entered the Bowling Green Police Department in 1969, I just wanted to serve," Denning said.

During that time the city of Bowling Green was still segregated.

"I had to go into the colored restrooms, colored restrooms only, down the little sidewalk to go in the back door of restaurants downtown, I wasn't alllowed into the Capitol Theatre downtown," said Denning.

These were situations Denning didn't look at as obstacles, but rather opportunities to prove what he was capable of accomplishing.

"I just always tried to do what I wanted to do and keep it in my own mind to treat people like you want to be treated," said Denning.

Denning has a tenacious spirit that hasn't dimmed since he was sworn in 50 years ago, and along with that is a contagious personality.

"He does have a good sense of humor. He'll talk to you, he'll listen to you. We may be in a time where people in politics, people think there's no good guys, Joe Denning is a good guy," said Waltrip. "He's been very good for Bowling Green and Warren County."

"Joe treats people as he wants to be treated," Nash said.

He continues to care about this community and more importantly, the people in it.

"He carries this torch forward even to this day to show people that it really doesn't matter what color skin you have, it matters what you bring to the table, and Joe brings a lot to the table," Nash said.

"I've been blessed and lucky," said Denning.