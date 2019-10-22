Commissioner Nash agrees to settlement with city after ethics complaints

The City of Bowling Green Ethics Board approved a settlement agreement with Commissioner Brian Slim Nash following an investigation by special counsel, Stacey A. Blankenship out of Paducah, KY, who was hired to investigate ethics complaints against him.

The possible ethics violations are linked to his arrest for alcohol intoxication in May.

Nash, nor his attorney Alan Simpson were present at Tuesday’s board of ethics meeting.

The pre-hearing conference determined that Slim Nash agreed to a four-week voluntary leave of absence from official duties as a Commissioner of Bowling Green and they money during that leave will be donated a local substance abuse recovery center. Nash also agreed to participation in the City's Employee Assistance Program.

The terms of this agreement will begin if and when the Board of Ethics Committee approves the settlement at their meeting November 5th.

The city of Bowling Green's Ethics Board met on October 2nd where they received a report from Blankenship investigating ethics complaints about Nash.

The complaints stem from Nash's arrest on May 23, when he was charged with public intoxication while leaving the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center. During that meeting, the special counsel's report was not publicly released but Nash's attorney, Alan Simpson, says it does clear up some concerns related to the investigation.

"It's a 14-page report, we have reviewed it very briefly it concludes what we expected. It concludes that Commissioner Nash accepted responsibility for his actions that night," said Simpson. "And those actions constitute a violation of the city ethics code. There was also an allegation that he has used his office to try to seek some special benefit and that was found to be not true or unfounded."

