Commissioner Quarles Announces Winners Of KDA Poster And Essay Contest

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Ryan Quarles announced the winners of the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s annual Poster and Essay Contest. The theme of the 2020 contest was “Kentucky Farmers: Ready, Set, Grow.”

“Congratulations to each of these winners, who so vividly depicted in art and writing how our farmers all across the state are helping to grow the safest, most abundant food supply in the world,” Commissioner Quarles said. “These submissions are welcome reminders of how important agriculture is, even in a global pandemic.”

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) usually honors the winners at an awards ceremony before a Lexington Legends baseball game. But due to the coronavirus pandemic, the department is postponing the in-person awards ceremony indefinitely.

The KDA received 275 entries, including 179 posters. Each winning entry will receive a $100 award from Kentucky Agriculture and Environment in the Classroom, and will be displayed at the 2020 Kentucky State Fair in August in Louisville.

The digital winner, which includes photos or original digital artwork, was fifth-grader Anna Probus of Westside Elementary in Cynthiana, Kentucky. Her teacher was Laura Stacy.

Poster winners with their schools and teachers were:

Kindergarten: Gracie Hudson, Owensboro Catholic, Mrs. Elbelhar

First grade: Clara Shake, Rich Pond Elementary, Riki Drexler

Second grade: Clara Fritsch, Cane Ridge Elementary, Elaine Hacker

Third grade: Axton Alvey, Across the Creek Academy, Lindsey Alvey

Fourth grade: Anikaa Sharma, Pikeville Elementary, Jordan Johnson

Fifth grade: Avery Gray, Southern Oaks Elementary, Elizabeth Darnell

Sixth grade: Asher Alvey, Across the Creek Academy, Lindsey Alvey

Seventh grade: Lindsey Bennett, Harrison County Middle, Morgan Farrow

Eighth grade: Anthony Pike, St. James, Donna Edwards

Ninth grade: Laura Gibson, Highlands Latin, Janice Murdoch

10th grade: Madeline Hinman, home school, Lesley Hinman

12th grade: Lilly Mooney, Mooney's Homeschool, Melissa Mooney

Essay winners with their schools and teachers were:

First grade: Roland Stice, Alvaton Elementary, Carolyn Gifford

Third grade: Myles Buchanan, New Castle Elementary, Laura Jeffries

Fourth grade: Addison Cotton, Caldwell County Elementary, Stephanie Chambliss

Fifth grade: Lane Kelsay, Adair County Elementary, Rachel Bardin

Sixth grade: Joslyn Hinton, LaRue County Middle

Seventh grade: Harper Ritchey, Caldwell County Middle, Susan Brinkley

Eighth grade: Sophia Bowlin, Harrison County Middle, Morgan Farrow

Ninth grade: Ana Willis, Faith Homeschool Group, Amy Moore and Allison Willis

10th grade: Will Faulkner, LaRue County High, Misty Bivens

11th grade: Madison Wilmoth, LaRue County High, Misty Bivens

12th grade: Sydney Pepper, LaRue County High, Misty Bivens