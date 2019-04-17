Commissioners from both sides explain their reason behind Fairness Ordinance vote

After several hours of public comments, one vote came between Bowling Green's Board of Commissioners on Tuesday's first reading of the Fairness Ordinance.

"I don't give up hope, I knew that this would be an uphill battle to begin with," said Commissioner Brian "Slim" Nash

"First and foremost what I want the public to know is that I'm for fairness. I'm for treating everybody with dignity and respect," Commissioner Sue Parrigin.

Commissioners Nash and Beasley Brown in favor, while Mayor Wilkerson along with Commissioners Denning and Parrigin voted against. All parties confident in the way they voted.

"Not passing an ordinance for fairness, doesn't make me tolerant or unfair," said Parrigin.

"It is my intent to ensure civil rights," explained Nash who brought the ordinance to the table in 2017, but it was never presented because it wasn't seconded.

According to documents obtained by the state, 16 complaints have been filed in the last 3 years in the ten cities with that have adopted this ordinance.

"The numbers are showing that the state of Kentucky is highly fair and tolerant," explained Parrigin. "I'm hesitant also to vote for an ordinance that doesn't really do anything for anybody. It doesn't really have any teeth or any meat when you're looking at 16 complaints in a three year period."

Tuesday's meeting brought out people giving their testimonies, some sharing stories of discrimination right here in Bowling Green.

"To just ignore what it is the people have to say and say that there aren't issues of discrimination and therefore it's not necessary for there to be an ordinance is just beyond me," said Nash.

Nash also went on to say the ordinance would not infringe on anybody's religious beliefs.

One thing is for sure, the debate has two strong stances, and neither one seems willing to shift.

"Those opposed to it either have not read the ordinance, they don't understand the ordinance, or they've read it and they're just being plain dishonest because they're driving at a particular political agenda," said Nash.

Parrigin explained another reason behind her 'no' vote was that she felt obligated to vote in a way that she sees resonates with the community.

"We had just had another election in 2018 again, Joe Denning and I were #1 and #2 and I feel like I'm here to represent to the community and the community communicated with us as to how they felt that the community to move in regards to this particular issue," said Parrigin.

The fate of the Fairness Ordinance will be told after its second reading on May 7.

On the state level, Representative of the 20th District Patti Minter, is hopeful for the future of gay rights. She says there are 23 co-sponsors for a statewide Fairness bill.

"That's an all-time high and it's really amazing. On the Senate side, it had eight co-sponsors -- all-time high, and two of them were republican," said Rep. Minter. "So, this is not a partisan issue. It has bipartisan support."

Nonetheless, Rep. Minter believes the Fairness Ordinance on a city level could help expedite the process in the case someone wants to file a discrimination complaint. Filing a complaint via the state or federal level is a much lengthier process, she explained.

"Local government is the most efficient and the most direct way to make sure people are taken care of."