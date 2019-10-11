Community Action of Southern Kentucky holds public meeting to address community needs

Bowling Green and Warren County continue to grow and in recent months, there have been multiple major announcements of jobs coming to the area.

For some in the community, those jobs are hard to access, which is why Community Action of Southern Kentucky is taking a deeper look into the needs of the community.

Friday morning, the nonprofit held a public meeting to educate the community on some of their services and learn more about their needs.

In the meeting, officials discussed several issues facing the community like transportation, affordable childcare, and help with healthcare.

Currently, there are six routes with the transit system, with buses running from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but those at the meeting believe extended hours and different routes would help.

"I think that would be a great place to start," said Community Services Coordinator Barbara Page. "I think some of the higher-paying jobs are out of the local area and they are a little bit further out and a lot of times I talk to people and they would say, 'Well I can't get to work or I don't have a ride to work.'"

The needs of the community also change with the season.

Beginning November 4, Community Action's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program will once again be helping with heating bills.

Officials say you will need to bring proof of your previous month's income for everyone in the home; social security cards; and your most recent bill.

"Then on January 6 of 2020, the crisis portion of that program begins and that's where you do have to have a past-due notice or disconnect," said Page.

For those who have Atmos Energy, Community Action will host an energy assistance blitz on November 1 to provide assistance on heating bills.