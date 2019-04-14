Community egg hunt event held at National Corvette Museum

A community egg-hunt took place at the Corvette Museum on Sunday.

The event was sponsored by Redeemer Church A Living Hope Campus.

During the egg hunt, there were prizes for all ages including prizes for parents.

The campus pastor spoke on the message they wanted people to get from the event.

"There was a message that went much deeper than that and probably my favorite part about it is that people realize that its ok to not be ok, but it's not ok to not be ok and not tell anybody. There are churches and ministries that really want to help people," says Justin Pate of Redeemer Church A Living Hope Campus.