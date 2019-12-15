Community rallies to show Indian Hills support

Members gathered together just one week after a tragic fire claimed the Indian Hills Country Club to show togetherness and that the community has never been stronger.

"In light of everything that happened, today is really an emotional for a lot of people," said member Joy Jolly.

Even in an emotional time they knew they had to come together to show solidarity.

"We knew that we wanted to pull our membership together and just celebrate being together. Our club is our members, It's not our clubhouse specifically. In fact everyone has come together to help out," said Jared Sizemore, Marketing Manager and Event Coordinator.

The whole community came together to help Indian Hills in this time of loss.

The members say they are here in the community to stay.

"We are going to rebuild. It's brought us all closer together just in a short amount of time just since the fire. We have all pulled together and done what's needed to be done,"said member Joy Jolly.

There is no set date as to when the clubhouse will be rebuilt.