Company to create about 30 manufacturing jobs in Simpson County

Conveyor belt producer Smiley Monroe has plans to create about 30 full-time jobs in Simpson County.

It will be the company's first operation in North America, who are based out of Northern Ireland.

The $2 million manufacturing facility will be housed in a leased 63,000-square-foot building in Franklin.

Company leaders expect to start production by January 2020.

“With the political uncertainty both in the UK and beyond, protecting our export sales is paramount to growing the business and safe-guarding jobs in Northern Ireland,” Chris Monroe, the group’s global sales director, said in a press release. “Having a base in the US will shorten lead times for customers and help us be more competitive in the tough US market. Removing barriers to trade will fast track our ambitious growth plans to increase turnover by 50% over the next three years.”

Over the next five years, Smiley Monroe plans to recruit a core team of production operators and support staff to fill its 30-job target.

At least 27 of those positions are allocated for Kentucky residents.

Rep. Wilson Stone, of Scottsville, said he is grateful for the company’s investment in Franklin.

“I’m proud to welcome Smiley Monroe to Franklin and certainly appreciate the investment in the community, which has a well-earned reputation as being one of the best small towns in the United States for business,” Rep. Stone said. “These new jobs will mean a lot to the families who benefit, and I want to thank the company and our local and state leaders for working together to make this possible.”

Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon said Franklin welcomed yet another international company to the city.

“The Smiley-Monroe Company is a great addition to our city,” Mayor Dixon said. “This marks the 10th international company to locate in our city and we are very happy that they chose Franklin to put a manufacturing operation in our town. We certainly look forward to working with them.”

Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes said Smiley Monroe will make a great impact on the community.

“The jobs that this international company is providing are extremely important to our local economy,” Judge-Executive Barnes said. “They offer good diversification for our manufacturing base and will ensure that our economy remains strong in Simpson County.”

Gary Broady, chairman of the Franklin-Simpson Industrial Authority, welcomed the company to the region.

“We are very pleased that Smiley Monroe will be taking one of our existing buildings in Franklin to start their first manufacturing facility in North America,” Broady said. “This is the first United Kingdom-based company to locate in our community, and we are very pleased to have them in Franklin.”