Complaints submitted to the Board of Ethics after Commissioner Slim Nash arrest

The Office of the City Clerk received three complaints directed to the Board of Ethics against commissioner Slim Nash after his recent arrest on the charge of alcohol intoxication.

After making open records request 13 News obtained those three complaints and letter sent to Nash on behalf of the Bowling Green board of ethics.

One complaint simply read "Slim has got to go!"

The second says "On behalf of the city of Bowling Green I would like to file an ethics complaint against Commissioner Slim Nash on the incident of public intoxication he pleaded no contest to. This is an embarrassment to the city and I would think against the code of ethics public officials are sworn to keep."

The third complaint addressed more concern stating "I am concerned with how the DUI/Public drunkenness that was given to Slim Nash. Anyone else in the city would have received the proper punishment for their indiscretions. The point for this email is to request that the ethics board review the recent and past conducts of Slim Nash and to consider removing him from the seat he now holds with the City Commission. I think it is embarrassing to see how Slim Nash continues to stain the reputation of this city."

13 News also obtained the letter sent to Commissioner Nash informing him of the complaints made and the actions to follow on behalf of the Bowling Green Board of Ethics.

According to policy for complaint procedure, Commissioner Nash would have 20 days to respond in writing to the board regarding the allegations along with other documents deemed relevant.

Following the 20 days, the board will make a preliminary evaluation of the complaint and any response provided by Nash to determine if the complaint has merit and if so, the board will determine its next appropriate action.

Two of the three complaints were made anonymously.

13 News has reached out to Commissioner Nash for comment, but has not heard back.