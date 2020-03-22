Confirmed COVID-19 case in Allen County

Scottsville Mayor David Burch and the Health Department has confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in Allen County.

At approximately 3:30 pm this afternoon, Judge Harper and Burch were notified by Scott Williams, Director of Allen County Health Department, that Allen County has its first confirmed case of the Coronavirus.

The patient is a 24 -year-old female.

Scott Williams emphasized that if anyone gets a call from the Allen County Health Department to answer the call. They’re in the process of notifying the people who have or may have been in contact with the patient.