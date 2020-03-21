According to Simpson County Judge Executive, Mason Barnes and the Office of Emergency Management, there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Toyo in Simpson County.

The patient is an employee at Toyo, but is not a resident of Simpson County.

Barnes said this is a working investigation to gather more information. Toyo will be closing for two weeks in order to protect other employees and sanitize the facility. According to Barnes, there are three other tests pending in Simpson County.

Health officials in Madison County have confirmed a case of COVID-19.

The case is the first positive test in Madison County.

The health department says they are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health to identify and contact anyone who may have come into contact with the person. They say the risk to the public is low.

The person, who remains unidentified, is now in isolation at Baptist Health Richmond.

The two new cases brings the state total of positive COVID-19 results to 65, with cases also being reported in 19 additional counties.

The symptoms of COVID-19 can include:

- Fever over 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit

- Dry cough

- Shortness of breath

If you are showing these symptoms, do the following:

- Stay home. People who are mildly ill with COVID-19 are able to recover at home.

- Do not visit public places, and do not leave your house except to get medical care.

- Stay in touch with your medical

provider.

- Be sure to get medical care if you start to feel worse, if symptoms become severe, or you feel it is an emergency.

Emergency warning signs for COVID-19 include:

- Difficulty breathing

- Persistent pain or pressure in chest

- Confusion or inability to arouse

- Bluish lips or face

Call your medical provider before you seek care. If you have an appointment, call before and tell them your symptoms so they can prepare for your arrival. If you are sick, you should wear a face mask before

you are around people or enter a healthcare provider’s office.

- Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing, or using taxis, UBER, or LYFT.

- Stay away from others. Separate yourself from others in your home by designating a specific “sick room” and use a different bathroom if possible.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, it is important to follow these instructions in the home.