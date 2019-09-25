Politicians participate in annual Congressional Football Game

With election day fast approaching, Frankfort and Washington D.C. both have plenty of drama to spare.

National lawmakers got a chance to take a break at the Congressional Football Game last night.

Politicians teamed up with NFL players for the annual event. They called their team the "Mean Machine."

The Mean Machine's opponents were current and former members of the United States Capitol Police. Proceeds from the event go to three charities, including the Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas said the event is bigger than a day on the field.

"It's a way for us to give back a little bit for the Capitol Police," Westerman said. "[They are] obviously willing to protect us and protect the Capitol and the grounds. Great group of folks."

This time around, the Mean Machine pulled through, winning 14-4.

None of Kentucky's elected officials were on this year's team.