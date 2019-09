Congressman Brett Guthrie visited our WBKO studio Monday to discuss a variety of topics affecting Americans and South Central Kentuckians.

Congressman Brett Guthrie

Topics include the prevalence of illness due to e-cigarettes, red flag laws to curb shootings, Iran, President Trump and the Ukraine, The 2020 Elections and the UAW strike.

Attached is our full interview with the congressman, who returns to Washington, D.C. Tuesday.