Congressman Brett Guthrie announces $97 million in funding for Kentucky coronavirus testing

Congressman Brett Guthrie announced that the Commonwealth of Kentucky will receive $97,738,054 in funding for coronavirus testing from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.

Guthrie voted for the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act in April. This legislation provided $25 billion in funding for increased testing capacity. Kentucky will receive over $97 million to provide critical support to develop, purchase, administer, process, and analyze COVID-19 tests, conduct surveillance, trace contacts, and related activities.

“Robust testing is key to reopening our economy,” said Guthrie. “With increased testing, we can reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus as we begin to return to normal. I supported the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act to ensure increased testing and I am glad that Kentucky will receive this funding so we can roll out more tests in the Commonwealth.”

