Congressman Brett Guthrie discusses CARES Act

Thursday morning Congressman Brett Guthrie held a teleconference to discuss the recently passed CARES act, also known as the coronavirus aid, relief, and economic security act. The law is meant to address the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.

13 News asked about the projected April 6th date, that's what President Trump had first referenced about direct payments to Americans in the form of a stimulus check.

Meanwhile, Senator Ted Cruz had commented to other news outlets this past Monday that direct payments could be made by April 8th.

"The Treasury is saying they're hoping to get them out in the next 3 weeks. Now for information for people that don't have their direct deposit information it's going to take a little longer," said Elaina Murphy.

"It's in the next 3 weeks. I've not heard April 6th or 8th, I've heard exactly what Elaina said, it's by mid April," said Guthrie.

Guthrie was asked about states having to bid against each other and the federal government, to get vital medical supplies.

"The whole concept is that everyone will continue to use the normal supply chain and as there are upticks in areas that are having issues. Then it's back fielded by the national stock pile. When that didn't work out the president brought FEMA in to try to have more logistics to move things forward," said Guthrie.

Also included in the CARES act is some relief for students. Guthrie says it includes deferred payments of student loans and there's also relief for students who paid for room and board and were forced to leave their campuses due to COVID-19

"People are supposed to be held harmless, because of their school or university or whatever post secondary education has either shutdown or doing it remotely and off campus. The students under the CARES Act are held harmless for that decision," said Guthrie.

To learn more about the CARES Act visit Congress.gov to learn more.

