Congressman Brett Guthrie discusses vaccines, insulin, college costs, and North Korea

Congressman Brett Guthrie sat down with 13 News on Tuesday afternoon to discuss a variety of topics including the VACCINES Act, the high cost of insulin and college tuition, and North Korea.

Recently, Congressman Guthrie helped introduce the VACCINES Act, a bipartisan bill hoping to help increase immunization rates across the country.

Especially with recent news of 26 individual states reporting cases of measles, the VACCINES Act has a goal of preventing future outbreaks of contagious, deadly diseases.

"We're looking at awareness. There seems to be pockets across the country of people who aren't getting vaccinated. (We're looking at) why those decisions are made and how they're made," said Congressman Guthrie.

He went on to say, "The one thing that we're not doing from the federal level, I know states have different laws, is mandating that people get vaccinated. I know that that's a state by state issue. I know parents make the decision because they love their children."

Congressman Guthrie encourages parents to talk with their pediatricians about getting their children vaccinated. He also discussed studies that have been done linking vaccines to autism, and said those studies have been proven to be false.

"Now they're looking back that it was actually made up data, so they spent all their time, effort, and money on something that just didn't pan out at all," he said.

The VACCINES Act hopes to "raise awareness to make sure people understand vaccinations."

The second topic Congressman Guthrie spoke about was medical costs, especially the cost of insulin.

"Insulin has essentially been insulin for 100 years," he said, when explaining why he's investigating the rising cost.

"We're really concerned about the rising cost of health care in general, particularly prescription drugs," he added.

Congressman Guthrie said insulin has been improved over the years, but not enough to match up with its rising cost.

"The insulin that hasn't really changed since the 1990s has gone up 200% in cost over the last three to four years. So we've put together an investigation, we've come to no conclusions, but we certainly have the pharmaceutical companies, the pharmacy benefit managers, people in health insurance companies, and some of the whole-salers, trying to come together and figure out where in the supply chain (this cost is coming from)."

Congressman Guthrie said the team is about half way through their investigation, but this is a very complex issue.

"The federal government does pay a lot for prescription drugs, so it's important we know the costs and know the transparency of it," he added.

Another topic related to rising costs, is the issue of college tuition.

"It seems like where the government's had the biggest role, the price has gone up. As the government tries to step in and make things more affordable, we seem to make things more expensive because as we get involved, things become less transparent," said Congressman Guthrie.

He said he is working on figuring out some answers.

"We're trying to sit down and say, 'alright, every college that gets federal funds has to post clearly what the cost of college is,'" he said.

He added, "There's only a handful that don't take federal funds, so there will be a clear, national standard for the cost of college."

"The second one is financial counseling," he said. "I've heard people say, 'I have to pay back loans that I thought were grants or scholarships' so we want to make sure people fully understand what they're taking on."

Congressman Guthrie also discussed international relations, specifically when it comes to North Korea and weapons testing.

"Any time they fire any missiles, it's serious and does not need to be dismissed. (I'm) very concerned about what's going on in North Korea," he said.

President Trump tweeted just two days saying in part, "North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me. I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me."

In response to that tweet, Congressman Guthrie told 13 News, "I read what the president was tweeting was him trying to negotiate with Kim Jong Un through Twitter, which is not conventional, but it's been successful in a lot of other ways for him."

Congressman Guthrie also said, "I will say when the president first came into office and he called the North Korean president 'Rocket Man' and all the other things that were going on, I think we're in a better position than we were then because he's trying to work with Kim Jong Un."

He went on to say, "Sometimes he (President Trump) negotiates in public which is different than what typical politicians do. He'll put something out there and we'll kind of stand back and go, 'wow, he went a little far' but sometimes it brings things back to the center."

Congressman Guthrie concluded by saying, "The hope is, this all leads to a peaceful settlement with the Korean peninsula and if not, it would just be catastrophic if it didn't' go peacefully."

