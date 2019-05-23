Congressman Brett Guthrie introduces bipartisan VACCINES Act

Congressman Brett Guthrie introduced the VACCINES Act, a bipartisan bill that will help increase immunization rates across the country and prevent future outbreaks of contagious, deadly diseases.

“Vaccines are vital for protecting our communities, but sadly, misinformation has led some to believe that they are not safe,” said Guthrie. “With over 800 confirmed cases of measles in our country this year, we need to reverse course and help parents get the right information about vaccines. I was proud to join Dr. Schrier, Dr. Burgess, Congressman Engel, Congressman Schrader, and Congressman Bilirakis in introducing the VACCINES Act, which will promote vaccine safety and help prevent future outbreaks.”

The Vaccine Awareness Campaign to Champion Immunization Nationally and Enhance Safety (VACCINES) Act would give the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention resources to address barriers to immunization. The CDC would also be able to better track where there are changes in vaccine confidence or refusal rates.

U.S. Reps. Kim Schrier, M.D. (D-WA), Michael C. Burgess, M.D. (R-TX), Eliot Engel (D-NY), Kurt Schrader (D-OR), and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) are also sponsors of the bill.