Congressman Brett Guthrie visits Glasgow for child care roundtable talk

Congressman Brett Guthrie traveled to Glasgow, Kentucky on Thursday afternoon to attend a child care roundtable talk. The talk was held at the Holiday Inn conference room.

Guthrie heard from representatives from Child Care Advocates of Kentucky, Kentucky Youth Advocates, and the Let's Go Play Academy.

The talk concerned the child care and development block grant, which congress increased in 2018. The grant funds improving Kentucky families access to affordable, quality and reliable child care.

13 News spoke with Congressman Guthrie after the meeting and asked how hearing from people who are impacted by the grant, help him when he goes back to Washington.

"When you are investing in child care that's tied to education for workforce that's what were we want it to go so it is nice to see it personally." said Congressman Guthrie

Guthrie added, "because now you can go back and advocate for this is a program that does transition people from government programs into work and that's what we want to do."

Following the round table talk, Guthrie stopped by the Let's Go Play Academy in Glasgow, to see first hand how increased child funding is being utilized.