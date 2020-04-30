Congressmen Comer & Guthrie discuss coronavirus, Guthrie announces grants

Both Congressmen James Comer and Brett Guthrie discussed various issues related to the coronavirus during virtual meetings on Thursday.

Some key topics that Comer discussed were moving manufacturing back to the states and away from China and also election security during this pandemic.

"I was just talking to my friend Jim Jordan. Anyone who watches Fox News knows who Jim Jordan is, he is a congressman from Ohio. We're serious about passing legislation to require pharmaceutical manufacturing, vaccine manufacturing, PPE, caps, gowns, masks, anything healthcare related. To take that from China to the United States," said Comer.

"I support early voting, I've always said that we should have more than one day to vote. But mail-in voting, a reason that Kentucky went through the process of where you have to fill out a request form and mail it in and then get your ballot and mail it in, you know it's a lot of hoops to cross to vote mail. I still have some questions about how they're going to do this. I'm really concerned about the presidential election this fall," said Comer.

I asked Congressman Guthrie his thoughts on Beshear's recommendation that all Kentuckians begin wearing masks on May 11th.

"Well I plan to wear a mask, that is what the Governor has asked us to do. I'm just not sure, I just don't know if he has legal authority -- moving forward but actually having a masking isn't as effective as preventing you from getting it. But it's effective if you have it to prevent spread of it. I'm hopefully by May 11th I'll traveling to and from D.C. I'll be flying and I'll be in airports so, I plan to wear a mask.

Guthrie also announced today bills that would promote competition, secure 5G equipment and also Housing Authority Coronavirus Grants.

PRESS RELEASE(S) FROM CONGRESSMAN BRETT GUTHRIE

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02), along with House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Jr. (D-NJ), Committee Republican Leader Greg Walden (R-OR), and Congresswoman Doris Matsui (D-CA), last week introduced the bipartisan Utilizing Strategic Allied (USA) Telecommunications Act of 2020.

The bill would authorize up to $750 million for a grant program administered by the U.S. Department of Commerce, in consultation with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and other federal agencies, to promote and accelerate the deployment and use of open interfaced, standards-based, and interoperable 5G networks throughout the United States.

“Earlier this year, Congress took strong action to protect our communications networks against foreign interference from dangerous companies like Huawei and ZTE. Now, we must follow that up by promoting equipment and technologies that can ensure a more diverse, sustainable, and competitive supply chain for America’s 5G networks,” said Guthrie, Pallone, Walden, and Matsui. “The ‘USA Telecommunications Act of 2020’ will encourage more competition in the network equipment market and help lower costs for trusted equipment over the long term. By promoting a more competitive market of trusted alternatives to suspect 5G equipment, we can more easily secure our critical networks and bring like-minded countries with us. We look forward to moving this bill through Congress soon.”

Guthrie added, “5G technology is key to ensuring that rural areas have greater access to broadband and mobile service. With more people working and studying from home than ever before, I was proud to join my colleagues to introduce the USA Telecommunications Act to help the United States get the equipment we need to improve our wireless networks.”

Specifically, the USA Telecommunications Act would:

Create the Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Grant Program at the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) to distribute up to $750 million in grants on a competitive basis to support the deployment and use of Open RAN 5G Networks in America;

Require a detailed report to Congress each year grants are made and a report detailing the current state of the 5G network supply chain within 180 days of enactment;

Establish an advisory committee consisting of the FCC, federal agencies and other representatives from the private and public sectors, to advise the NTIA on technology developments to help inform the strategic direction of the grant program.

Guthrie Announces KY-02 Housing Authority Coronavirus Grants:

Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) today announced that several Second District housing authorities will receive grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to help respond to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

These grants are funded by the Coronavirus Aid, Economic Recovery, and Security (CARES) Act, which Guthrie voted for last month. The CARES Act created a voucher program to help public housing agencies keep residents safe during the coronavirus outbreak and offset additional coronavirus-related costs.

“We created this program in the CARES Act to help keep residents safe and healthy during this unprecedented time,” said Guthrie. “I am glad to see this grant funding going to many different cities in the Second District to protect public housing residents. I will continue to work with my colleagues to keep Kentuckians safe.”

The following public housing authorities received CARES Act grants. They were issued based on existing formulas for funding:

Housing Authority of Owensboro, $33,518

Housing Authority of Glasgow, $37,052

Housing Authority of Greensburg, $9,058

Housing Authority of Springfield, $5,992

Housing Authority of Bardstown, $12,452

Danville Community Development Agency, $32,390

City of Bowling Green Housing Division, $74,436

