Congressman Comer announces winners of 2019 art competition

Congressman James Comer announced the winners of the 2019 Congressional Art Competition for students in the 1st District of Kentucky.

Laura DeLoach, a student at Christian County High School, won for her piece titled “Euphoria" which will hang all year in the U.S. Capitol. DeLoach will receive two round trip tickets to Washington for the national reception, and is also eligible for a $3,000 yearly scholarship to Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) or Tennessee Wesleyan College.

Asjion Catlett and Kaleb Hilton, both from Christian County High School, tied for 2nd place. Catlett’s artwork “Warrior” and Hilton’s artwork “Rosy” will hang in Congressman Comer’s office in Washington, D.C.

“Congratulations to all of the students who participated in the 2019 Congressional Art Competition. All of the artwork showcased how talented the students of the 1st District are. I’m proud to have these winners displayed both in the Capitol and in my office for visitors in Washington to see these great pieces of art,” said Rep. James Comer.

Congressman Comer would also like to thank Azucena “Susie” Trejo-Williams, an Assistant Professor of Art and Design at Campbellsville University, for judging the Art Competition.