Congressman Comer co-sponsors bill to combat child abuse and neglect

Congressman James Comer has partnered with Congresswoman Kim Schrier and several members of the House Committee on Education and Labor to introduce a stronger Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act.

In the wake of rising rates of child maltreatment linked to the opioid crisis, the Bipartisan Stronger CAPTA Act will help provide necessary resources to families and states to prevent child abuse and neglect across the nation.

The bill will also help states build networks of cost-effective and locally-driven services.

