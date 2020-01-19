Congressman Comer speaks against President Trump Impeachment trial

The house impeachment managers -- calling for president trump's removal from office -- finalized their arguments over the weekend.

Congressman James Comer shared his thoughts on the process.

The house managers delivering a brief last night summarizing how they'll present the two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of congress.

Congressman Comer says he believes President Trump did not do anything unconstitutional and impeachment will never happen.

"I don't think there is any question that Donald Trump will not be removed from Office, this has been a big waist of time. There is nothing Donald Trump has done that's anywhere close to impeachable, the Democrats have made a mountain out of a mole hill, and I think it sets a bad precedent for Congress moving forward".

Washington is bracing for a busy week ahead. House Democrats met on capitol hill Sunday preparing for the impeachment trial of President Trump to begin this week.