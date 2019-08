Congressman James Comer (KY-01) will host a Town Hall Meeting in Metcalfe County on Tuesday, September 3.

The Town Hall will be held at the Metcalfe County Judicial Center, 201 East Stockton Street in the Metcalfe County Circuit Courtroom, 1st Floor from 5 - 6 p.m. CDT.

The Congressman will give a Washington update and then take part in a question and answer discussion with those in attendance.