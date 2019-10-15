Congressman Guthrie announces Warren County Sheriff’s Office grant

Congressman Brett Guthrie, of Bowling Green, announces the U.S. Department of Justice is awarding a $75,629 grant to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office through the Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program.

The sheriff’s office will use this Strategic Planning for Law Enforcement and Mental Health Collaboration Grant to develop law enforcement responses for people with mental health needs. This is a two year grant which will also evaluate policies and formalize partnerships between the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and mental health treatment facilities.

“Congratulations to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for receiving this competitive grant,” said Guthrie. “As Warren County grows, our brave police officers need more resources to help our communities. This grant will allow our police officers to better serve our community.”