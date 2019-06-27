Congressman James Comer gives take on Democratic presidential debates

With the first debate of the presidential campaign season in the books, Thursday evening will serve as round two with the second half of Democratic contenders.

U.S. Representative James Comer weighed in after the first night of those debates, saying he felt "very confident" about President Trump's ability to be re-elected.

Comer gave his take on former Vice President Joe Biden's lead in the polls, even though he says Democrats say they may be looking for someone else to represent the party.

"I watch the liberal news media, I listen to my Democrat colleagues talk about the presidential race, and they want someone new, they want someone younger. They would love to have a female," Comer said. "So I think that Biden's going to have a lot of problems within his own party. I expect tonight that the Democrats will start firing on Joe Biden because he has such a big lead ...To me, Biden's probably their best chance."

The debate is being hosted by NBC News.