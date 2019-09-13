Congressman James Comer hopes to avoid government shutdown

U.S. Representative James Comer of Tompkinsville is attending the annual GOP retreat in Baltimore, MD. It began Thursday and is expected to wrap up Saturday morning.

During the retreat Comer was asked about how the GOP will prevent the next government shutdown.

"Well I don't want to see the government shut down," said Congressman Comer. "Everyone loses when the government shuts down. I certainly won't agree with every part of the spending bill. I think we spend way too much money in America. At the end of the day, it's too disruptive when the government shuts down. It affects everyone from the person getting their social security check to our troops, to everyone that depends on our government services. Hopefully we can get our differences sorted out and we don't even come close to a government shutdown."

President trump is scheduled to speak at the event.

