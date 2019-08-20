Congressman James Comer hosts town hall discussion in Adair County

Congressman James Comer was in Adair County Tuesday where he hosted a town hall and took questions and gave updates about the current happenings in Washington.

One issue that Comer discussed was the debate on gun control.

With recent mass shootings in the U.S., Comer says the debate always turns to gun reform, but he says the issue is on that is hard to legislate.

"Anytime you have a terrible mass shooting gun control starts to creep up in the conversation but you can't legislate against evil," said Comer.

Comer also says he doesn't believe passing more gun laws would do anything to prevent mass shootings, and that he is skeptical of any new red flag laws.

Comer's next town hall discussion will be in Metcalfe County Tuesday, September 3rd.