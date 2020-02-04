Congressman James Comer praises President Trump's State of the Union Address

Congressman James Comer (KY-1) issued the following statement on President Trump’s State of the Union address:

“Tonight, President Trump delivered a strong and inspiring message that summarized his accomplishments for our nation and laid out a positive vision for tackling the challenges we face. I share his priorities of continuing to create more opportunity for American workers, lowering healthcare costs, and securing our southern border. That is a commonsense agenda that all Americans can get behind.

The President’s successes in growing our economy, negotiating better trade deals, and displaying strong American leadership are unprecedented. But as he highlighted during tonight’s speech, our country still has pressing issues that demand our attention. It is critical that Democrats move on from the politics of resistance and impeachment and join President Trump’s efforts to lower healthcare costs, support working families, and protect our national security.”