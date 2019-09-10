Connecting 4 Charity event raises money to prevent suicides

Once a month Kinny Landrum with Toyota of Bowling Green and Trent Ranburger of Trent Bedding, host a Connecting 4 Charity event to support a local nonprofit. Tuesday it benefited the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the local Wounded Souls suicide prevention group.

Community-minded business people donate $100 each to challenge each other in a Connect 4 game. But the big winner is the charity getting the donations.

"Without the community members we don't do anything," said Ranburger, "so it's not really us that's doing it. We're just kind of a vehicle to allow individuals to donate to the charity of the month. 100% goes to that charity."

Wounded Soul meetings are held the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the Comfort Suites of Bowling Green hotel.