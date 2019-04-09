Construction begins on Preston Miller Park Outdoor Fitness Area

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 6:47 PM, Apr 09, 2019

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Construction has begun on the Preston Miller Park Outdoor Fitness Area.

The area will be called the "BGPR Open Air Fitness Zone".

The Fitness Zone will include machines for chest presses, biceps and triceps curls, leg presses, and much more.

Kim Lancaster with the City of Bowling Green says this facility will add a different kind of workout for the community.

Lancaster said, "What we're trying to create is a legitimate outdoor fitness workout experience here.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-summer.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus