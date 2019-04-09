Construction begins on Preston Miller Park Outdoor Fitness Area

Construction has begun on the Preston Miller Park Outdoor Fitness Area.

The area will be called the "BGPR Open Air Fitness Zone".

The Fitness Zone will include machines for chest presses, biceps and triceps curls, leg presses, and much more.

Kim Lancaster with the City of Bowling Green says this facility will add a different kind of workout for the community.

Lancaster said, "What we're trying to create is a legitimate outdoor fitness workout experience here.

The project is expected to be completed by mid-summer.

