Construction on Green River Ferry delayed, now scheduled for July

A construction project on the Green River Ferry at Mammoth Cave National Park has a new start date.

Originally work was scheduled to begin June 17, but will now begin July 8 due to changes in the contractor's construction timeline.

The project will extend the current vehicle access ramps into the river by 30 feet, which should allow the ferry boat to operate during periods of low water levels.

"This ramp project is going to help us in times whenever the water is running lower, especially in late summer when we see less water coming in when traditionally we've had to close for several days, possibly even weeks because the water is so low," said Molly Schroer, Public Information Officer for Mammoth Cave National Park.

Officials told 13 News the delayed start allows the park to keep the area open through July 4, which will create less congestion during the busy holiday.

Officials want the community to know anyone looking to kayak or canoe will still be able to access the river from the south side, but parking will be limited while they are doing construction.

"The road will be closed from here at the Green River Ferry Crossing all the way up to Maple Springs Campground, so you won't be able to access the river on the north side, especially," said Schroer. "Now the south side -- you can still get to this area and access the Echo River Springs Trail."

Officials said despite delaying the start date for this project it is still scheduled to be complete by November 15.

In addition to extending the ramps, this project will also include a new ferry boat, which will be able to carry more weight.