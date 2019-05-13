Construction on Smallhouse Road nearly complete

Crews are nearing the end of the construction on Smallhouse Road.

Currently, construction is in phase two on Smallhouse Road, which will ultimately widen the road by creating a middle turn lane and bring improvements to the sidewalks.

Officials told 13 News once complete the road will match the section of the roadway down by Campbell Lane, which was the first phase of the changes to Smallhouse Road.

Bowling Green City Engineer Melissa Cansler said concrete work will finish up this week and in the next few weeks, drivers should expect to see crews striping and paving the road.

Construction is scheduled to finish by the first of June.