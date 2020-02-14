Construction projects on track within Warren County Public Schools

The population in Warren County continues to grow and with it so does the number of students in the Warren County School District.

Officials say for the 2019-2020 school year Warren County is up 700 students and in the past four years, they've grown by 2,000 students.

With more students came the need for improvements to schools in Warren County.

Currently, there are multiple projects happening, including renovations at Warren Central High School and Greenwood High School, a new Cumberland Trace Elementary School under construction, and soon a new Rich Pond Elementary School to begin construction.

At Warren Central High School, students and staff have powered through the school year despite the constriction around the building.

"The first one was the demolition of our existing cafeteria and the re-build of that," said Joey Norman, Principal at Warren Central High School. "They started that in December of 2018 and we just got back in there about three weeks ago so our kids have been great, they've had to eat in the gym for over a year."

Other projects at Warren Central include the demolition and rebuild of the band and choir rooms, which officially wrapped up Monday.

"Teachers have done great, students have done great, I think they realize the worth and the sacrifice of having to do without for a little bit in order to get the good, great, awesome stuff we have now," said Norman.

Construction on the new Cumberland Trace Elementary School is moving right along.

"We hope to have it fully buttoned up by August so we can go in and start the floor process," said Chris McIntyre, Chief Financial Officer for Warren County Schools. "The floor is a terrazzo based floor that takes about a month each wing for them to install in the hallways."

Construction at Greenwood High School is expected to be finished by fall break.

Officials expect to break ground on the new Rich Pond Elementary School this summer.

