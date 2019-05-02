Construction underway as new project brings changes to downtown Bowling Green

If you have driven through downtown Bowling Green recently chances are you have seen construction happening.

It is all part of the city's new streetscape project, which aims to bring improvements and changes to downtown Bowling Green around Fountain Square Park.

"So what it is is a total revamping, a total rehabilitation of the sidewalks, the pavements, the landscaping, the lighting," said Greg Meredith, Public Works Director for the City of Bowling Green.

Meredith told 13 News the vision is to make downtown Bowling Green feel more connected and accessible.

"Well most of the changes are going to include how people get to and from, again, the square, but also we are including bicycle lanes on both College and State Streets," said Meredith. "So we are going to have places for bicycles to park along the square, which is going to be totally new."

The changes to the Fountain Square Park area are meant to make downtown easily walkable, especially around Morris Alley and Capitol Alley.

"It's dark, they're kind of, you know, they feel less than safe and this project will help, you know, bring those up to standards, bring the lighting up at night," said Meredith.

One of the bigger changes coming is the elimination of the inner loop around Fountain Square Park.

"Where the little concrete curb is now, the rounded curb, will be removed," said Meredith. "That will become part of Fountain Square Park."

Construction is set to happen in several phases and while crews are working officials want to urge drivers to use caution and expect lane changes.

"And then they will go up Park Row and then make a circle and kind of go down Main Street down State Street and then we'll switch to the center, so we'll connect up and square off the square, take the rounded corners off," said Meredith.

Officials said construction will continue through the summer on sidewalks along State Street, East Main Street, and Park Row.

The project to be set to be complete by Spring 2020.

For more information and a look at the designs for this project visit:

here.