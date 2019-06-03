Construction underway in many Warren County/Bowling Green schools

Schools are out for the summer and construction projects are underway in many schools across Warren County.

In the Warren County Public School system work is underway at Warren East High School, where crews are working on an upgrade to the HVAC system.

It is part of a 30-million dollar guaranteed energy saving project happening in many Warren County Public Schools, including a similar project at Rockfield Elementary School.

Officials told 13 News they are adding geothermal to several schools, including Warren East, which will ultimately save the school system thousands of dollars.

"We are guaranteed to save $840,000 a year," said Chris Mcintyre, Cheif Financial Officer for Warren County Schools. "That being said, this year to date already we are north of $600,000 in savings and haven't even got a full year cycle in."

Some bigger projects for Warren County Public Schools include a new gym at Greenwood High School and a new cafeteria at Warren Central High School.

In the Bowling Green Independent School system, construction is moving right along with the expansion of Bowling Green High School.

Crews are currently working to finish the 90,000 square foot addition to the school, which will house the science labs, the medical arts academy, and the fine arts classrooms.

A new 10,000 square foot kitchen is also under construction in the back of the school.

Officials said Bowling Green Independent is a growing school district and this expansion at Bowling Green High School is projected to hold up to 1,400 students.

"Well, I think what they will be excited about is it's going to be just a great learning environment, I think our medical arts academy we are going to have, you know, actual, you know, functioning hospital rooms, an ambulance that functions inside the classroom for our EMT program, we are going to have science labs that are second to none in the state of Kentucky," said Gary Fields, Superintendent of Bowling Green Independent Schools.

Construction on the expansion began about one year ago and is expected to finish by next summer, just in time to be ready when school starts in August 2020.

Once complete, the second phase of construction will begin, which includes tearing down what remains of the old building and rebuilding things like the library, small gym, and other classrooms.