Continued Cold for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday, January 20, 2020

We're watching a few snow flurries move through South Central Ky this morning, as some of the coldest air we've felt since early November passes through! We'll start off this morning in the teens and struggle to climb into the 30s for highs today with wind chills in the teens much of the afternoon. Conditions will remain dry on Martin Luther King Day with our next chance of rain arriving late Thursday night. By then, temperatures will warm back to above seasonal norms.

MARTIN LUTHER KING, Jr. DAY (MONDAY):

Partly Sunny, Continued Very Cold

High 32, winds N-7

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and Cold

Low 19, winds N-5

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Not as Cold

High 38, Low 20, winds NE-6

