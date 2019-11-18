Continued Cooler Than Average

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, November 18, 2019

A few weak disturbances have brought clouds and even some light rain and sprinkles to the region. Look for clouds to linger Monday and Tuesday as these systems pass through. Temperatures will continue to be on the cool side in the 50s. We will see a warm-up Wednesday and Thursday as the next system gets organized. We'll see a good chance of rain Thursday and Friday, possibly ending as some light snow Saturday night/early Sunday as colder air takes over.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Sprinkles

High 50, Low 35, winds W-9

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Sprinkles

High 54, Low 35, winds SW-8

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 62, Low 43, winds SE-5

