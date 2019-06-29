Continued Hot And Humid Through The 4th

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Saturday, June 29, 2019

A typical Summer pattern lives on through the weekend...the final one of June. Look for partly to mostly sunny skies again Sunday, with just the slightest chance of a late-day thundershower. Remember, even though the chance of rain is low, any storm could produce locally heavy rain, gusty winds, lots of lightning and even some small hail. Otherwise, expect fair skies and hot temperatures to continue into early next week. Looking ahead to next week, scattered thunderstorms look possible both July 3rd (Thunderfest in BG) and July 4th festivities. Slightly higher rain chances move in by next weekend.

SUNDAY: Hot and Humid, Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

High 92, Low 71, winds S-6

MONDAY: Hot and Humid, Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

High 93, Low 72, winds SW-6

TUESDAY: Hot and Humid, Afternoon Thunderstorms Possible

High 92, Low 71, winds W-6

