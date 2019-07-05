Continued Soggy, Soupy And Sultry This Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, July 5, 2019

The pattern of hot and humid days with late afternoon and evening thunderstorms looks to continue into the weekend. If you're making outdoor plans, you'll want to factor in the possibility of scattered storms, some with heavy downpours, lightning, and even gusty winds and hail.

Otherwise, we'll have partly to mostly sunny skies and muggy each day, with highs in the low 90s through Friday. We may see an easing off of rain chances as we move into the beginning of next week but temps will stay warm in the low 90s.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Humid

High 89, Low 72, winds SW-5

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Humid

High 88, Low 71, winds W-6

SUNDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Likely, Humid

High 87, Low 70, winds N-7

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams